A Daviess County sheriff’s deputy and an Owensboro police officer received state recognition this week when they were honored for their work enforcing seat belt and car seat regulations.
OPD officer Jason McKinney and county sheriff’s deputy Cameron Edwards were among the officers recognized by the state Office of Highway Safety. Officers from 91 agencies received Occupant Protection Enforcement Awards.
According to the Office of Highway Safety, there have been 489 traffic fatalities in Kentucky this year. In 51.99% of those fatalities, the victim was not wearing a seat belt.
The awards were given to officers, deputies and troopers who issued the most citations related to seat belts and child safety seat violations between July 1 of last year and June 30.
Edwards and McKinney both said they worked seat belt enforcement under federal traffic campaigns, where agencies receive overtime funds to have extra officers on the roadways.
Statewide, seat belt usage is 86.9%, the Office of Highway Safety says. Edwards said people give different reasons for not using seat belts.
“I’ve heard a wide range of things. Some tell me they’re adults and they can make their own decisions,” Edwards said. Some have said they were only making short trips.
“Most people don’t realize that most accidents happen within the first mile of your drive, or (within a) mile (of the destination),” Edwards said.
McKinney said the number of accidents with injuries have declined over the years. But many of the fatal traffic accidents McKinney has worked “were fatalities because they didn’t have their seat belt on,” he said.
While modern vehicles have air bags, the devices were created to work with seat belts, not replace them.
An air bag “is not going to hold you in the car” in a accident, McKinney said.
Edwards said he tries to help people who have improperly installed car seats. He said fire houses can check to see if a seat is installed correctly. A person without a car seat for a child will likely get cited, McKinney said.
“A lot of times, the seat is not in the car,” McKinney said. “Those are the ones where you’re glad you caught them because the parents didn’t take the time to get the seat or put it in the vehicle.”
Edwards said the goal of seat belt and car seat enforcement is to get people to comply with vehicle safety laws.
“I’m not trying to be mean to people,” Edwards said. “I see the consequences when they don’t” wear seat belts at accidents.
People have gotten better about seat belt usage, and people mostly begin using their seat belts after having been cited, McKinney said.
“A lot of times, people will thank you,” he said.
Edwards said some drivers don’t understand the importance of safety features like car seats and seat belts.
“People don’t realize that until after the fact, when they are dealing with medical bills” from traffic accidents, he said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter:
@JamesMayse
