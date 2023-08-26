A Daviess County sheriff’s deputy and an Owensboro police officer received state recognition this week when they were honored for their work enforcing seat belt and car seat regulations.

OPD officer Jason McKinney and county sheriff’s deputy Cameron Edwards were among the officers recognized by the state Office of Highway Safety. Officers from 91 agencies received Occupant Protection Enforcement Awards.

