The executive directors of the Kentucky Association of Chiefs of Police and the Kentucky Sheriff’s Association said they expect lawmakers to take legislative action on specific policy reforms in next year’s General Assembly.
Jerry Wagner, executive director of the Sheriff’s Association, and Shawn Butler, executive director of the Association of Chiefs of Police, said a number of items are being discussed between law enforcement officials and lawmakers.
“We have been working with members of the legislative body for quite some time,” Wagner said Thursday. “I think everything is on the table.”
The subject of reforming police tactics has been a focus this year, given the high-profile killings of Breonna Taylor while Louisville police officers were serving a “no knock” search warrant. Taylor was not the subject of the warrant.
Also, police use of force has been an issue after protests erupted nationwide over the killing of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis who had been called to investigate someone attempting to use a possible counterfeit bill. Several Minneapolis officers were later charged in the incident, during which Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on Floyd’s neck for about nine minutes, killing him while other officers watched.
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department and the Owensboro Police Department have policies banning chokeholds. A bill already filed for consideration, “Breonna’s law,” would prohibit law enforcement from serving “no knock” warrants and would require the use of police body cameras during most official police duties, such as serving warrants or performing traffic stops.
Butler, a retired police chief and head of the Association of Chiefs of Police, said he expects a bill to be filed banning chokeholds, adding that the organization is in favor of making it harder for problem officers to move to different departments.
Butler said the association would like to see House Bill 191, which became law in the 2019 session, made stronger. House Bill 191 revokes a police officer’s professional certification for professional misconduct and requires agencies to report an officer’s loss of certification to the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council.
“We have talked about that for quite a while,” Butler said. “We don’t want a bad (officer) to go somewhere else.”
On other issues, Butler said, “(Senate) President (Robert) Stivers has said he is going to have a no-knock warrant bill … We are waiting to see it. We certainly want to be part of that dialogue.”
Wagner said agencies and legislators are discussing “many different things (regarding) the way we do business.”
Chokeholds and no-knock warrants are being discussed, among other things. “I do speak for us to say we believe we should look at everything, and make sure we are being transparent and are meeting the needs of the public we serve,” he said.
Police body cameras, which are part of Breonna’s law, would require some state funding, Wagner said. The general subject of police policy reforms “is on the top of everyone’s lists,” he said.
Wagner said he didn’t know if there would be large multifaceted bills filed or if issues would be addressed one at a time. “I think it will be a big opportunity for everyone to communicate on the issue.
“I have talked to leadership, and I know it’s very high on the leadership’s agenda, so that makes it top of our agenda as well,” Wagner said. “I think it will be addressed. Will a bill come out? I don’t know that … I have all the confidence in the world in our legislative leaders. They are going to do what’s best for everybody.”
