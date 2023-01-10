The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Michael W. Hamilton, 48, of the 2700 block of West Ninth Street was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Power tools and an air compressor were reported stolen Thursday in a burglary at home in the 1200 block of Independence Avenue.
• Clothing, a hat and alcohol were reported stolen Monday in a burglary in the 500 block of Catalina Drive.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Timothy J. Leary, 54, of Fordsville was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
