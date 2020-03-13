The following is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Layton C. Turner, 21, of the 200 block of Circle Drive in Utica, was charged Wednesday with first-degree robbery.
• Jaquarius K. Mapp, 21, of Owensboro was charged Wednesday with first-degree robbery.
• Christopher Hagan, 25, of the 800 block of W. 13th Street was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
• Timothy Eugene Leek 36, of Bowling Green, was charged Tuesday with first offense, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Dustin Peach, 27, of Livermore was charged Tuesday with first offense, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A $900 motor scooter was reported stolen Tuesday from the 600 block of Center Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Neil David Stanoff, 38, of Newburgh, Indiana, was charged Tuesday with second-degree terroristic threatening.
• Tina Owen, 36, of Calhoun was charged Tuesday with first offense, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and third-degree burglary.
Traffic accidents
• A sport utility vehicle driven by Charles W. Mattingly, 51, of the 200 block of Coast Guard Lane collided with Gilbert L. Weaver, 72, of Richland, Indiana, Saturday at 3:08 p.m. Weaver was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
• Two vehicles crashed at 10:16 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 60. They were a pickup truck driven by Christopher S Lawson, 28, of the 1100 block of Cemetery Street and a car driven by Adolfo R. Miranda-Miranda, 31, of Evansville, Indiana. Miranda-Miranda was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
