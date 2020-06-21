The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• James Schofield, 48, of the 1000 block of West 7th Street, was charged Friday with first and second offense alcohol intoxication in a public place and second degree disorderly conduct.
• Paul Chanley, 37, of the 6000 block of Guardian Court, was charged Saturday with first-offense operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, aggravated circumstances.
• Brandon Spradling, 36, of the 1600 block of Joyner Avenue, was charged Saturday with first and second offense alcohol intoxication in a public place and drug paraphernalia.
• Jason West, 40, of Utica, Kentucky, was charged Saturday with theft by unlawful taking or disposition of property $500 or more but under $10,000.
Kentucky State Police
• Jason Crawford, 34, of the 700 block of Dalton Street, was charged Friday with speeding (13 MPH over the limit), failure to produce insurance card, no registration receipt, no registration plates, operating a motor vehicle under the influence (first offense) and reckless driving.
• Anthony Meredith, 60, of the 200 block of North Chestnut Grove Road, was charged Saturday with first degree wanton endangerment.
