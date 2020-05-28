The following is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Robert Lake, 54, of the 1600 block of West Fourth Street, was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Tyler R. English, 23, of the 2100 block of Summer Walk, was charged Tuesday with first-degree wanton endangerment.
• Kristy J. Hall, 46, of the 4600 block of Towne Square Court, was charged Tuesday with manufacturing methamphetamine.
• Cash in the amount of $500 was reported stolen Tuesday from a residence in the 300 block of Hale Avenue.
• A Chevrolet truck valued at $1,800 was reported stolen Tuesday from a residence in the 1200 block of West 11th Street.
• A Poly John portable handwashing sink valued at $700 was reported stolen Tuesday from a Towne Square Mall.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Roy N. Johnson Jr, 40, of the 800 block of Gardenside Drive, was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
• Gas valued at $22 was reported stolen Tuesday from the Chuckles on Kentucky 144.
• A Dodge car was reported stolen Tuesday from a residence in the 2000 block of Tamarack Road.
• A single-axle trailer was reported stolen Tuesday from a residence in the 5600 block of Old Highway 54.
Traffic accidents
• A hit and run occurred Tuesday at a home in the 4700 block of Windstone Drive. An Atmos Energy truck was sideswiped and a mirror knocked off.
