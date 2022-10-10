The following list was compiled of reports from local law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
Larry W. Alsup, 33, of the 1800 block of Triplett Street, was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
Deborah E. Bensfield, 35, of the 1600 Breckenridge Street, was charged Saturday with a probation violation for a felony offense.
Nickie N. Greenwell, 33, of the 2900 block of Kentucky Highway 505 S in Horse Branch, was charged Sunday with first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
Kyle N. Kirby, 32, of the 2900 block of Kentucky Highway 505 S in Horse Branch, was charged Sunday with first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
Anthony F. Stewart, 39, homeless, was charged Sunday with a probation violation for a felony offense.
