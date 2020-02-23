The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Stephen Autry, 44, of the 3500 block of Imperial Drive was charged Friday with trafficking in marijuana, drug paraphernalia and five counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (Meth).
• Christina Ray, 35, of the 2300 block of North York Street was charged Friday with five counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (Meth).
• Tyrone Shaw, 19, of the 4700 block of Towne Square Court was charged Friday with first-degree strangulation, fourth-degree domestic assault (minor injury) and third-degree terroristic threatening.
• Scotty Stewart, 51, of the 2900 block of Ridgewood Street was charged Saturday with first-degree aggravated DUI.
