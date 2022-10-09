The following list was compiled of reports from local law enforcement agencies:
• Andrew J. Coots, 43, homeless, was charged Friday with a probation violation for a felony offense.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
The following list was compiled of reports from local law enforcement agencies:
• Andrew J. Coots, 43, homeless, was charged Friday with a probation violation for a felony offense.
• Matthew S. Fullerton, 20, of the 2100 block of Arlington Park Dr., was charged Friday for first-degree burglary, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), and first-degree wanton endangerment.
• Shawna G. Foreman, 44, of the 3500 block of Baybrook St., was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and a probation violation for a felony offense.
• Jacob T. Wilkinson, 30, homeless, was charged Saturday with first-degree criminal trespassing.
• Jennifer E. Jones-Wilkinson, 34, homeless, was charged Saturday with first-degree criminal trespassing.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Office
• Treston E. Jackson, 62, of the 2600 block of W 9th St., was charged Saturday with first-degree bail jumping.
• Quinta Lewis, 42, of the 500 block of W Village Dr., was charged Friday with theft by failure to make required disposition of property.
Kentucky State Police
• Alaya M. Brice, 22, homeless, was charged Saturday with first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, and first-degree wanton endangerment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.