The following list was compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Corey Burris, 34, of the 1000 block of West 7th Street was charged Friday with public intoxication, possession of synthetic drugs, and second degree possession of a controlled substance.
• Samantha Condor, 34, of the 1200 block of Independence Avenue was charged Friday with improper signal, first degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), drug paraphernalia, first degree wanton endangerment, and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance .
Kentucky State Police:
• Tonya Baize, 44, of the 2000 block of West 4th Street was charged Friday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance and not wearing a seat belt.
