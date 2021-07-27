A Trigg County murder suspect is on the run after reportedly cutting off his ankle monitor Tuesday morning, according to a Hopkinsville Police Department Facebook post.
Police are requesting assistance in locating James Gentry, 46, after he cut off his monitor on the corner of Coxmill and Wooldridge roads.
Gentry is a white male that stands 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 168 pounds.
Gentry is charged with murder, first-degree robbery and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
If anyone has information regarding Gentry’s whereabouts, HPD requests that you call the department at 270-890-1300.
Gentry is accused in the murder of Kenneth Hayes on Nov. 27, 2018, after Hayes was found dead on Buffalo Road in Cadiz.
Gentry had begun jury trial on this case this week.
According to New Era archives, a Kentucky State Police trooper testified during Gentry’s preliminary hearing that Hayes was killed in a barn on Buffalo Road and was shot five times in the head, neck and back.
The KSP trooper also testified that the shots were made at a downward angle, indicating that the shooter was likely standing over Hayes from behind.
Four witnesses were allegedly told by Hayes that he was meeting with Gentry on the morning of Nov. 27 and was reportedly seen on security footage at a gas station in Hopkinsville getting in a vehicle with Gentry and leaving the area together.
Gentry reportedly gave multiple stories to troopers during the investigation before he allegedly admitted to transporting Hayes to the scene where he was killed. Gentry allegedly claimed that a drug had gone bad and led to the death of Hayes.
However, evidence collected by KSP led troopers to believe that Gentry’s claim was untrue.
