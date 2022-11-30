Multiple acts of vandalism did thousands of dollars of damage Monday night, with most of the damage occurring downtown, officials say.
The Owensboro Police Department was investigating 11 incidents of vandalism Monday afternoon. Nine of the 11 incidents occurred on Second, Third and Fourth streets, mostly west of Frederica Street.
The damage is believed to have been caused by shots from a BB gun or pellet gun, OPD reports say. The first report was received at 8:30 p.m. Monday night. The targets were mostly businesses, although two vehicles and a home were also struck.
Officer Andrew Boggess, OPD’s public information officer, said investigators have video footage of a dark-colored passenger car believed used in the incidents. Detectives were seeking additional information Monday afternoon, Boggess said.
“They are very much in the middle of trying to collect information and video,” he said.
At the Owensboro Convention Center, two windows were shot out. Other targets downtown included Family Dollar, Kentucky Mirror and Plate Glass, Gipe Auto Color and Rehabilitation and Performance Institute. Outside of downtown, locations with damage include a KFC restaurant on Kentucky 54 and Bradford Auto Sales on Breckenridge Street.
“We had several (reports) called in,” Boggess said, “and several were located as officers were checking areas.”
The damage is going to be “expensive,” he said. “We’re talking within thousands and thousands of dollars” total. Considering the damage at some locations, “you’re certainly looking at a number of them being felonies.”
Photos of the suspect vehicle can be viewed on OPD’s Facebook page.
Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call OPD at 270-687-8888. Anonymous tips can also be given to Owensboro Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
