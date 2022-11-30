Police seeking leads in downtown property damage

Larry Fischer of Kentucky Mirror & Plate Glass uses a broom to knock out the rest of the glass of a shattered window that was shot out late Monday night at the Owensboro Convention Center. Two window panes were shot at and shattered during the drive-by shooting.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Multiple acts of vandalism did thousands of dollars of damage Monday night, with most of the damage occurring downtown, officials say.

The Owensboro Police Department was investigating 11 incidents of vandalism Monday afternoon. Nine of the 11 incidents occurred on Second, Third and Fourth streets, mostly west of Frederica Street.

