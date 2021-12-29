Kentucky State Police and the Owensboro Police Department will be increasing patrol to ensure the safety of drivers around New Year’s.
Corey King, Kentucky State Police’s public affairs officer, said services like taxis, Uber and Lyft help promote safe partying and driving around at this time of year.
“These services help clear the roadways of potentially intoxicated drivers,” King said. “We always welcome that.”
King said that due to these services, they don’t see as many intoxicated drivers as many may think.
“This still doesn’t allow us to let our guard down,” King said.
Andrew Boggess, the Owensboro Police Department’s public information officer, also recommends the use of ride sharing apps, taxi services or calling a friend or loved one if a ride is needed.
“There’s no need to put yourself or other people in danger when you have that many options,” Boggess said.
King said the police will be doing roadside safety checks until Jan. 2, 2022.
He said the police takes data from previous years and bases its patrol on locations that had high numbers of impaired drivers in the past.
“We just want to ensure the safety of everyone occupying our roadways,” King said.
King recommends that anyone hosting or attending a New Year’s party have a plan to make sure everyone gets home safely.
He recommends downloading ride sharing apps or having rides planned before parties begin.
“If you take those steps before, odds are you will utilize those services,” King said.
Boggess said patrol is increased around this time of year for a variety of reasons, but their No. 1 concern is impaired driving.
“It’s not worth injuring someone or ending up in jail,” Boggess said.
He said along with ride sharing services, some local businesses and churches offer ride services for New Year’s.
“We want everyone to enjoy the new year, but in a safe manner,” Boggess said.
