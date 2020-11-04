Jonathan Dixon, a Republican from Corydon, beat incumbent Democrat Robert Wiederstein, of Henderson, to take the 11th District seat in the state House of Representatives.
The majority of voters in the 11th District are in Henderson County, with a smaller portion in Daviess County. Overall, Dixon received 10,760 votes (54%) to Wiederstein’s 9,115 (46%).
The race was a little closer in Henderson County, where Dixon garnered 9,026 votes (52%) to Wiederstein’s 8,256 votes (48%). But Daviess County went heavily for Dixon, 1,734 votes (67%) to 859 (23%) for Wiederstein.
“I am completely humbled by the district and the support we’ve had,” Dixon said.
Dixon, who owns Fence Pros in Henderson, is a political newcomer. Wiederstein had served one term in the House before Tuesday’s defeat.
Dixon entered the race “to make a difference for our community and our state.”
He felt his campaign rang true with voters because he engaged with them and listened to their concerns.
The top issues Dixon heard from constituents: Reopen the state, get jobs back on track and pay unemployment claims promptly.
Wiederstein felt President Donald Trump’s strong showing in Kentucky hurt House Democrats across the state.
“We always knew going into (2020) that this was going to be a problem,” Wiederstein said.
Also, Wiederstein felt COVID-19 hurt his campaign. In a House race, campaigns are built on local issues, but it’s difficult to connect on local concerns when every conversation begins and ends with a worldwide pandemic, he said.
The coronavirus seemed to galvanize Trump supporters, Wiederstein said.
Although he lost the race, Wiederstein was quick to congratulate his challenger.
“I wish my opponent the best of luck,” Wiederstein said. “He will do a great job.”
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com.
