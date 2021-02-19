A poll released Thursday by the Kentucky League of Women Voters found a majority of state residents, across party lines, support the automatic restoration of voting rights for felons who have completed their sentences.

The poll was conducted by the Florida firm of Mason-Dixon Polling and Strategy in early February. The firm polled 625 residents by phone.

The poll asked: “Do you think a person who has completed all terms of their felony sentence, including probation or parole, should or should not have their right to vote restored automatically?”

The poll found 67 percent of respondents supported returning voting rights to felons who have completed their sentences. Majorities of Republicans, Democrats and independents supported returning voting rights to felons, as did majorities in each age category polled.

“Across the state, by region and demographics, there’s majority level support for restoring felon voting rights,” said Gennaro Vito, a University of Louisville professor of criminal justice who presented the data in a Thursday morning teleconference.

“I think it’s time to lift the invisible punishment of disenfranchisement,” Vito said.

Studies have shown that felons who have their voting rights restored have a lower rate of committing future crimes, Vito said.

“There’s no reason to extend that punishment,” Vito said.

The survey asked a number of specific questions about the restoration of voting rights, with majorities saying they supported restoration. For example, 82percent of respondents either agreed or strongly agreed that felons should have their rights restored “once a person has paid their debt to society.”

When asked if rights should be restored to people completing their sentences “because we should give people a second chance,” 77 percent either agreed or strongly agreed. Sixty-four percent agreed voting rights should be restored to felons because it would reduce racial disparities in who can vote.

Vito said allowing people who have finished their sentences to vote would not favor one political party over another, and in 2008, “if felons had been allowed to vote, the outcome of the election (in Kentucky) would not have changed.”

The poll comes as the League of Women Voters advocates for the passage of House Bill 232, a constitutional amendment that would automatically restore voting rights to most felons upon completion of their sentences. People convicted of treason, election fraud and bribery in an election would not have their rights restored. The bill has bipartisan sponsors but has not yet been heard by lawmakers.

Ed Monahan, a member of the League of Women Voters board of directors, said Kentucky is one of three states that does not automatically restore voting rights.

“We are an outlier,” he said. “So the time is now ... for us to make this change and allow people in this state to vote.

“There’s a majority of Kentuckians who support this constitutional amendment,” Monahan said.

