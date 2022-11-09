A poll worker at Third Baptist Church was sent home Tuesday by election officials for commenting on the constitutional amendment about abortion that was on the ballot.
Leslie McCarty, Daviess County Clerk, said voters heard the woman’s comments. That was considered to be electioneering at the polls, which is a violation of state law.
McCarty said the woman, who she didn’t name, was asked to leave the building. She said she would discuss with County Attorney Claud Porter whether any further action is warranted.
The polling place was in the church’s gym.
McCarty said that was the only report she received of electioneering at the polls.
There were a few glitches early in the day, she said, when a few electronic poll books weren’t turned on.
But that was quickly rectified, McCarty said.
There were no disturbances at any of the polls, she said. And no one showed up carrying weapons like they did in some parts of the country.
She said there were lines at all 12 polling places Tuesday.
At Owensboro Christian Church, McCarty said, there were about 80 in line shortly after lunch, but the line moved swiftly.
Several of the polling places had people in line at 6 p.m. when polls were scheduled to close.
But anyone in line was allowed to vote, slowing the voting tally.
McCarty said 51% of the nearly 80,000 registered voters cast ballots last week and Tuesday.
She said she had expected around 25%.
“I guess the constitutional amendments brought people out to vote,” McCarty said.
In 2018, the last time county offices were on the ballot, turnout was 48%.
Lines would likely have been longer if the state hadn’t allowed early voting this year.
On Thursday, the first day of early voting, 2,506 voted. Friday saw 2,612 and Saturday saw 2,158.
That was a total of 7,276.
The state says Daviess County has 79,462 registered voters.
There are 37,456 Democrats, 34,751 Republicans, 4,174 other, 2,625 independents, 368 Libertarians and four smaller parties.
So 9.2% of the county’s registered voters voted early.
Another 1,462 had turned in absentee ballots by late Tuesday afternoon.
