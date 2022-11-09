A poll worker at Third Baptist Church was sent home Tuesday by election officials for commenting on the constitutional amendment about abortion that was on the ballot.

Leslie McCarty, Daviess County Clerk, said voters heard the woman’s comments. That was considered to be electioneering at the polls, which is a violation of state law.

klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.