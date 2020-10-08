Surveys conducted by two major polling organizations found Americans’ perceptions of law enforcement break along highly partisan lines, with Republicans being more supportive of “law and order,” while Democrats are stronger supporters of social justice.
But a majority of Americans across party and racial lines believe that Black Americans are generally treated less fairly by police officers than whites, according to polls taken this year. That view is held by 91% of Blacks that were polled by Pew, along with 71% of Hispanics and Asian-Americans, and 58% of whites.
Those findings were discussed Wednesday by researchers from the Pew Research Center and Gallup in an online forum hosted by the Council on Criminal Justice, a Washington D.C.-based nonpartisan organization that “advances understanding of the criminal justice policy choices facing the nation and builds consensus for solutions that enhance safety and justice for all,” according to its website.
The polling that took place this year came after the death of George Floyd during a confrontation with Minneapolis police officers and the death of Breonna Taylor, who was killed when Louisville police officers served a “no knock” search warrant. Both incidents spurred nationwide protests and calls for the reform of police tactics.
“For the first time, the percentage of Americans who say they have a great deal or quite a lot of confidence in the police has dropped below 50%,” said Steve Crabtree, senior editor for Gallup. “In the 20 years we’ve been tracking that, it has never been below 50%.”
Crabtree said 48% of people surveyed by Gallup had a great deal or a lot of confidence in the police. By comparison, 58% said they had a great deal or quite a lot of confidence in law enforcement in 2018, he said.
John Gramlich, senior editor for Pew Research Center, said Pew found law enforcement agencies generally inspire more confidence than elected officials, college professors or the press. He said Pew surveys found 78% of people have a great deal or fair amount of confidence in law enforcement overall.
But when asked specifics, the poll results are more mixed. For example, while 58% of respondents Pew surveyed this year felt police agencies do a good or excellent job of protecting the public, 64% of respondents felt police did a fair or poor job of using the right amount of force, and 69% thought that police did a fair or poor job of holding officers accountable.
When asked about whether police treat racial groups equally, 34% of Pew respondents said police did an excellent or good job, while 65% said police do a fair or poor job.
Crabtree said Gallup asked people if their interactions with police over the previous 12 months had been positive or negative. Overall, 75% said their interactions had been positive, but the percentage was different among racial groups. Crabtree said 79% of whites reported their interactions had been positive, while only 59% of Blacks said theirs were.
Some of the Pew research discussed Wednesday had just been released.
“Yesterday’s survey said 91% of Black Americans said Black people are generally treated less fairly by the police,” Gramlich said. That opinion “is a majority view” among all racial groups, he said.
“We asked a very similar question in early 2019, before the George Floyd incident,” Gramlich said. That survey found 84% of Blacks and 63% of whites believed Blacks were treated less fairly than whites by police.
“That has been the majority view … for a long time now,” Gramlich said.
That doesn’t mean that people in “fragile” neighborhoods want less of a police presence. Fifty-one% of people in fragile neighborhoods want the police to spend more time there, with more Blacks than whites wanting more police in neighborhoods, Crabtree said.
“They … have a lot of concern that conditions in their neighborhoods are stable,” Crabtree said. “They need to be able to pursue educational opportunities and job opportunities” while being safe to do so, he said.
“Black people want police who treat them fairly,” Crabtree said. “... I think there’s a real craving for positive relationships with police.”
While there is a partisan divide between Republicans and Democrats over perceptions of law enforcement, there is wide bipartisan agreement for some proposed police reforms. For example, 96% of people surveyed supported changing police policies so officers who commit abuses are punished, and 98% favored policies that prevent officers with multiple incidents of abuse of power from continuing to work as officers.
By comparison, only 15% of respondents were in support of eliminating police departments. While 47% supported reducing police budgets and transferring funds to social programs, respondents split along partisan lines, with 78% of surveyed Democrats and 49% of independents in support, compared to only 5% of Republicans.
While people surveyed indicated the COVID-19 pandemic is the main issue of the 2020 presidential election, social issues such as perceptions of law enforcement will have an impact.
“The public this year is very clearly engaged with these issues,” Gramlich said, adding that 78% of Pew respondents said they are paying attention to social justice issues.
“More than half of Americans support the Black Lives Matter movement,” Gramlich said.
That’s down from June, when two-thirds of Americans expressed their support, “but it’s still a substantial figure,” he said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
