Sunshine came just in time early Sunday evening to celebrate Combest Pool’s last day of the season with the 17th annual Gone to the Dogs event hosted by the Owensboro Parks and Recreation Department.
Despite rain showers earlier in the day, the evening brought owners and their dogs of all shapes and sizes looking to beat the heat by taking a refreshing dip in the water.
Owensboro resident Melissa Gonzalez brought her 4-month old Australian cattle dog and pointer mixed friend Arnie. It was the first time attending for both.
“I thought it was super cute and I want to get him used to the water, because he has webbed feet, so I wanted to see if he would put them to use,” she said.
A little while in, Gonzalez said Arnie didn’t have much luck with the swimming, but he was still having a good time.
“He loves dogs (and) people, so I think he’s just taking it all in,” she said.
Sarah Nelson McLamb, who attended on behalf of Kentuckiana Animal Clinic along with 7-year-old German shepherd mix Kiba, has been part of the event for years. She said it brings together community members and those who help serve animals.
“I think it’s fun because I get to see a lot of clients and patients come in and it’s fun to see them in an environment that’s not the hospital,” she said. “ … I think that’s why we’ve been coming for so long — it’s just fun to see our clients in a fun environment.
“I think that it’s really cool that they do this for the dogs; you can drive places to swim, but not a pool like this.”
Jennifer Hodges, recreation facilities manager for Combest Pool, was pleased with the turnout, which she estimated at about 75 to 80 dogs.
“There’s so many dog lovers in our community,” she said. “I know that they have a great time … when our department does things for others and puts smiles on their faces and memories that they can talk about.”
Gonzalez said events like Gone to the Dogs are ideal because they welcome all types of families.
“I think it’s great because, especially nowadays, it’s so common for people who maybe aren’t ready to have kids to be dog parents,” Gonzalez said. “It’s just fun to get them out of the house in a dog-friendly way where they can have some fun, too.”
