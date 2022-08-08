Sunshine came just in time early Sunday evening to celebrate Combest Pool’s last day of the season with the 17th annual Gone to the Dogs event hosted by the Owensboro Parks and Recreation Department.

Despite rain showers earlier in the day, the evening brought owners and their dogs of all shapes and sizes looking to beat the heat by taking a refreshing dip in the water.

