If you are looking for something different to do today, there will be a pop-up shopping event at The Pink Door, located at 10 Sunset Road, in Hanson, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Pop-Up host, Taylor McNeily, said that the day will feature multiple local businesses and vendors, offering all types of goods for purchase. McNeily owns an online boutique and she tries to attend popups whenever she can, so she decided why not just book The Pink Door and invite other businesses to join in.

