If you are looking for something different to do today, there will be a pop-up shopping event at The Pink Door, located at 10 Sunset Road, in Hanson, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Pop-Up host, Taylor McNeily, said that the day will feature multiple local businesses and vendors, offering all types of goods for purchase. McNeily owns an online boutique and she tries to attend popups whenever she can, so she decided why not just book The Pink Door and invite other businesses to join in.
“There will be something for everybody,” McNeily said. “I remember when downtown Hanson was a great place to go shop and eat, and I wanted to bring businesses together to try to bring something back to town. I just hope we have many people come out and support the town and these small local businesses.”
Some of the businesses that will be attendance are, Backroad Boutique, Hopes Boutique, Dylan Drake Permanent Jewelry, Glad Moon Farms, Pondriver Farmstand, Perfectly Polished with Amy Menser, Weeping Willow Gifts, AMP Design Co., Sassy Souls Boutique, Mac and Ren, Jak’s Baked Goods, Dragonfly Custom Creations, Patricia’s Little Bakery, Southern Fire and Ice coffee truck, and many more.
The event is free to attend and open to everyone. For more information visit The Pink Door on Facebook.
