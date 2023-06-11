The front lawns of houses on Griffith Avenue were full as musicians played on porches Saturday during the 2023 PorchFest.
Tamarra Miller, co-creator of the event, said this is the fifth PorchFest over the span of six years for Owensboro.
“It’s always been on Griffith Avenue,” she said. “It’s an area we’re familiar with.”
The first year of the event, Miller said the PorchFest team went door to door asking homeowners if they’d be interested in the idea.
“They bought into it, and once everyone saw what was happening, we had more homeowners wanting to join too,” she said.
Some homeowners even request to have their favorite acts perform outside their front door.
“This event is free, family-friendly and it’s really about community, and the music just happens to be what brings everyone together,” Miller said.
Musician Brian Hart from Henderson performed at the Owensboro PorchFest for the first time Saturday.
“I play everything from Chris Stapleton to Def Leppard,” he said. “I perform originals too in genres like country, blues, rock, anything I feel like fits me.”
Hart said he had not attended PorchFest before Saturday, and he was having a great time and enjoying the weather.
Owensboro residents Kevin and Deborah Carrico attended their second PorchFest on Saturday.
“We enjoy all the different bands, with some local, and the atmosphere,” Deborah Carrico said. “It’s just really relaxed, and you’re able to bring kids to it. We had our granddaughter last year.”
Kevin Carrico said he liked the family-friendly aspect of the event.
“This is something you can bring your entire family to,” he said. “You could be 3 years old or 100 years old and come to this and feel comfortable with the environment.”
The Carricos said they are appreciative of the Griffith Avenue residents for providing their homes for the event.
“It gives us an opportunity to have something different to do,” Deborah Carrico said.
