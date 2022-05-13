The lineup for PorchFest OBKY has been announced.

The free music festival, which will return for its fourth time, will feature 13 stages, 40 acts and 12 food trucks on Griffith Avenue, beginning at 3 p.m. June 11

“It is honestly surreal,” said Tamarra Miller, co-founder of PorchFest OBKY and co-owner of Brasher’s Lil’ Nashville along with Andy Brasher. “After planning the first one and seeing how well the community responded to it and now to be into our fourth year, it’s really (great).”

PorchFest OBKY began in 2018, was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and resumed last year.

The 40 acts that will be participating this year are: Josh Mitcham, Clay Shelburn, Joshua Orion, RPR, Riley Station, Ariel and The HighWheels, Jade Hamilton, whytheycame, Colt Graves, DRK WTR, Nick Cheek & The Golden Hour, Madeline Wilkerson, Dakota Hayden, Yellow Banks, Josh Merritt, LaTasha Shemwell, Skylar Cain, Colt Rickard and Jerrett Davis, Happiness Jones, Hot Brown Smackdown, Seth Thomas, Freddie Bourne, Adam Scott, John Lathim, EmmaLee Chinn, Tailgate, Joe & Martina, Rebecca Lee Daniels, Shelby Lore, Cynthia Murray & Stephen Horning, Kalico, Emma Grace Brown, Drew Aud & Mike Riggs, Dustin Taylor on the Rocks, Haleigh Martin, Cam Thompson, Brandon McCarty, Scarlett Call, Andrew and Taylor Burden and the Zach Jennings Band.

Miller said that she and Brasher received over 100 performer submissions and that there are certain factors they consider when selecting artists to play at the event.

“From a logistical standpoint, we have to see how big and loud they’re going to be,” Miller said. “Andy and I do go through and listen to all of them, (and) we try to make sure it’s unique, we make sure to have local favorites in there as well.”

Miller said that some of the participating homeowners have been requesting specific acts to host on their porches this year, and that the relationship with the homeowners is crucial to the event’s continued success.

“Just for them to open their yards and allow the music on their porch, I think it just says so much about that neighborhood and the way they are bonded over it now,” Miller said.

For the festival’s first year, Miller and Brasher went door-to-door with a flyer to explain the concept of what the event was about and were able to secure five to six homes.

“(Those homes) took a chance on us because they believed in this concept, and then from there we’ve had homeowners requesting to be involved,” Miller said. “Some of our homeowners are our biggest sponsors, too. So, they are not only allowing us to be on their porch, but they’re also funding the event as well, which is huge.”

The event has attracted both performers and attendees outside of the local area to stop in each year, which Miller said is a “nod” to the community by the way of embracing the “hometown feel where it is a big event, but when you’re there it still feels like you’re in somebody’s backyard.”

“I’m very proud of the event and so proud of the community and the way they’ve embraced it (along with) the neighborhood and, most importantly, our sponsors,” Miller said. “Without them, there would be no festival.”

With the event less than a month away, Miller is looking forward to seeing everyone simply having a good time.

“My favorite moment (is) through the day and watching everyone — all ages, different communities — enjoying one event together,” she said. “Seeing entire families out there, taking photos in front of the big PorchFest sign and seeing people you haven’t seen in forever. It’s really just this welcoming free community event, and I just love seeing how everyone connects over it.”

For more information, visit facebook.com/porchfestobky.