PorchFest OBKY will be holding open auditions for three spots for local musicians to have the opportunity to play at this year’s event.
Auditions will take place at Brasher's Lil’ Nashville, 123 W. Second St., for musicians 21 and older from 6-9 p.m. April 14.
Participants will be selected by a panel of local judges.
If interested, visit PorchFest OBKY's Facebook page at facebook.com/porchfestobky to find the pre-registration link.
PorchFest OBKY will be taking place this year on June 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.