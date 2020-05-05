If some musician hasn’t written “The Coronavirus Blues” by now, he/she should have.
Another of Owensboro’s premier music festivals is on hold as a result of the pandemic.
Andy Brasher and Tamarra Miller created PorchFest in June 2018, with 20 musical acts performing for six hours on seven front porches along Griffith Avenue and one on Frederica Street.
Last year, it grew to 15 porches and 45 bands.
But this year, the June 13 event has been put on hold.
“We’re trying to find a date this fall that will work for everybody,” Miller said Monday. “But it’s just day by day. We’re hoping things will be better in the fall.”
She said more than 100 bands from the Owensboro area, Cincinnati and Nashville were hoping to land spots on one of the stages.
“We were anticipating bigger crowds this year,” Miller said. “But we were keeping it at 15 stages and 45 bands.”
The festival’s reputation has grown over the past two years and more bands wanted to participate.
“Word had spread about us and we are able to pay a minimal amount now,” Miller said. “Not what they would usually get for a performance, but something.”
She said homeowners who allow bands to perform on their porches were disappointed by the postponement.
“This is their favorite time of year,” she said.
Miller said she had heard from several people who said this was going to be the first year they were going to be able to attend.
On its Facebook page, the festival said, “It is with great sadness that we announce that the 2020 PorchFest OBKY has been postponed to a later date. The safety of our community, bands, homeowners and volunteers is our absolute priority. The decision was not taken lightly. We are diligently working to secure a Fall date.”
In 2018, Brasher said, “I was invited to perform at a porch festival in Morgan City, Louisiana, in 2016. It was the first event of that kind that I had experienced, and I was blown away. Neighbors were gathering together in yards, on the sidewalks, strolling and enjoying great music in a friendly community atmosphere.”
He said he knew then that he wanted to create a similar event in Owensboro.
And Griffith Avenue, Brasher said, is the perfect place with older homes, wide porches and shady lawns.
