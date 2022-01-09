PorchFest 2022 is scheduled for June 11.
It will be the fourth annual PorchFest.
Tamarra Miller, one of the organizers, said she and her fiancé, Andy Brasher, have plans to add on to the festival this year. She said the additional plans will be announced soon.
Miller said she and Brasher are in the process of finalizing this year’s lineup.
“We always like to keep our lineup fresh,” she said.
In 2020, the festival was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.
It was in 2016 that Brasher was first introduced to the idea, when he attended a similar event in Morgan City, Louisiana.
Brasher and Miller then brought the concept to Owensboro and created PorchFest in 2018.
During that first year, 20 musical acts were featured and performed for six hours on seven front porches along Griffith Avenue and one on Frederica Street.
A year later, it drew an estimated 5,000 people and increased the number of acts.
When it returned in 2021, more than 30 acts — local and from out-of-state — were part of the lineup.
Stages were set up on the front porches of 11 homes on Griffith Avenue between Miller Court and Cary Court. During the festival, that portion of the street was closed off to traffic.
Miller said last year’s PorchFest brought their biggest turnout yet, and she is hoping for a similar turnout this year.
She and Brasher are planning to increase signage and advertisement this year.
“Our biggest goal is to make sure everyone has enough information to have a successful day,” Miller said.
They are still lining up details on food trucks and sponsorship packages.
Miller said sponsorship packages should be announced by the end of January.
