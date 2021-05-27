Griffith Avenue will be party central on June 12.
After a one-year absence because of COVID-19, PorchFest Owensboro returns to the avenue of stately homes on June 12 — one day after the state is expected to remove the limit on the size of crowds and no longer require masks.
“We were lucky,” Tamarra Miller, who created the free music fest with Andy Brasher in 2018, said Monday.
In 2019, the festival drew an estimated 5,000 people.
And Miller is expecting a similar crowd this year.
“I think people are starved for entertainment,” she said.
Stages will be set up on the front porches of 11 homes on Griffith Avenue between Miller Court and Cary Court, she said.
Music starts at 3 p.m. on some stages and 4 p.m. on others.
Three acts will perform on each stage throughout the evening.
The final sets start at 7 and 8 p.m. on the various stages.
Parking will be available at Owensboro High School for a fee and on side streets for free, Miller said.
But Griffith will be closed to traffic during the festival.
A map that shows the porches and the acts performing on each is available at porchfestobky.com/.
Miller said there are several new acts this year.
“We have bands coming from Nashville and Indianapolis,” she said.
The artist lineup includes Josh Merritt, Nick Lawson, Annabel Whitledge, Grayson Jenkins, Elliott Sublett, Nicholas Jamerson, Andy Brasher Band, Freddie Bourne, Little By Little, Alex Macke Daniel, Jess Jocoy, Tailgate, Cynthia Murray, Larry Maglinger, Rack’em Leon, Villa Mure, Sydney Layne, Clarke Sexton, Soul N The Pocket, Cam Thompson, Haleigh Martin, Paul Montgomery, Hayley Payne, Parker Hamilton, Ariel and The Highwheels, V Bombs, Kentucky Shine, The Close, Drivin’ Bland, Dustin Taylor On The Rocks, Dakota Hayden, Shawn Brashear, Dustin Locke and Madeline Wilkerson.
Miller said there will be more food trucks this year too.
That lineup includes J’s Good Grub, Taqueria, Kona Ice, Acropolis Express, Slick Back Outdoors BBQ, Fresh By Gene’s, Curbside Kitchenette, Tri-R-Tips BBQ, Coldstone, Ben’s Soft Pretzels, Squeeze E’s Lemonade and The Spot Coffee.
The first two years saw rain at some point, but skies cleared in time for the festival.
“I hope the rain isn’t going to be a tradition,” Miller said. “I’ve got my fingers crossed.”
Independence Bank is the main sponsor.
And Miller said Greenwell-Chisholm, Carpet One and Sun Windows have been with the festival since it began.
