The state’s web portal to request an absentee ballot next month’s primary elections now online.
Any registered Republican or Democrat can vote by absentee ballot during the primary due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
To request a ballot, go to wwwGoVoteKY.com to complete the online form. Daviess County residents who don’t have access to the internet, or need additional assistance, can call the Daviess County clerk’s office at 270-240-5771.
The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot is June 15.
Ballots must be returned by mail, using the prepaid postage envelope, or placed in the drop box at the Daviess County Courthouse, 212 St. Ann St.
Ballots must be postmarked by June 23 and received by June 27 to be counted. Both the outer envelope and inner envelope must be signed for the ballot to be verified by elections staff.
Some limited in-person voting, for people with disabilities, will take place at the courthouse from June 1 to June 22. The in-house voting is by appointment only. To make an appointment, call 270-240-5771.
