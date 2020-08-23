During the past six months, some pharmaceutical giants — Eli Lily, Novo Nordisk and Sanofi — made it easier for senior citizens on Medicare to qualify for free medications.
For example, Eli Lily and Novo Nordisk no longer require eligible seniors to meet out-of-pocket spending limits to receive assistance for some prescription medications, such as Victoza, Tresiba, Levemir or Trulicity. All of those are popular insulin medications.
In the past, Eli Lily required customers to spend $1,100 before they were eligible, said Suzanne Craig, project manager of the Community Access Project.
Many seniors don’t have $1,100 to spare for medication, Craig said.
Also, Sanofi, which makes Lantus, Admelog and other insulin drugs, dropped its out-of-pocket requirement from 5% to 2% of the cost of the drug, Craig said.
“We feel this is favorable for many seniors who are going without insulin,” she said of changes in multiple assistance programs.
The price of insulin, which is used to treat diabetes, has gone up 300% in the last two years, Craig said.
A Harvard study found that 8% of the nation’s elderly did not take prescribed medications because they couldn’t afford them, she said.
“The result of going without medicine can be deadly,” Craig said. “ ... These programs exist for people who find their medications unaffordable or they are not covered under insurance.”
The Community Access Project links regional residents of all ages with more than 5,500 pharmaceutical company programs that offer assistance to those who can’t afford medications. Last fiscal year, the Community Access Project helped people living in Green River District Health Department’s seven-county service area receive more than $3.7 million in donated prescription medications.
Recent changes in companies’ policies is important to many elderly residents, Craig said, because Medicare’s Part D prescription drug coverage plan has a gap, commonly called “the donut hole.” Under that plan, some people may be required to pay up to $5,100 per calendar year for their medications during the time they are not covered.
Craig said the system was designed to encourage Medicare recipients to seek generic drugs or ones lower in price. However, the Part D system did not account for industry price increases.
Last month, prescription drug costs went up more than 3%, Craig said. “That’s just one month.”
Many senior citizens can’t afford $5,100 a year for prescription drugs, so they quit taking medications or reduce the amount they take, she said.
Pharmaceutical drug manufacturers are part of a $344 billion-a-year industry. Providing assistance to those who can’t pay for their medications is one way to be a good corporate citizen, Craig said.
She offered advice to people of all ages who struggle to afford medications.
First, seek help through the Community Access Project by calling 270-852-2904. The program’s employees are trained to look for pharmaceutical programs that may be able to assist. The Community Access Project has locations in Daviess, Henderson, Ohio, Union and Webster counties; however, the project serves Green River District Health Department’s entire seven-county region. Residents in Daviess, Henderson, Ohio, McLean, Hancock, Union and Webster counties are eligible to apply for assistance.
Craig also recommended asking physicians about less expensive alternatives for prescribed drugs, appealing insurers’ decisions about drug coverage, looking for discount cards on pharmaceutical company websites, comparing prices between pharmacies, asking physicians for drug samples and looking for mail-order discounts.
“Whatever you do, don’t go without (prescription medications),” Craig said. “It can cost your life.”
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.