Dog bites are a commonplace occurrence in the lives of postal carriers — so common that, when postal workers at the Owensboro post office in Bon Harbor were asked how many had suffered dog bites in their careers Wednesday morning, about half of the large group raised their hands.
According to the signs they held, some had been bitten multiple times.
Bryan Hamilton, a postal worker and president of the local chapter of the National Association of Letter Carriers, said postal workers carry dog spray and horns to ward off dogs, and heavy sacks to use as barriers against attacks. Those protection devices have come to good use.
“My bag has kept me from being bit multiple times,” Hamilton said.
Once, when a dog burst through a screen door and attacked Hamilton, the dog “bit a hole through the can of spray,” he said.
The postal workers who gathered outside the post office morning were delivering more than mail that day: They would also be distributing yellow and red PAWS stickers, which will alert postal workers and others that a dog lives at a home, or nearby.
Earlier this year, incidents of dogs attacking postal workers were so common in some west side neighborhoods the Postal Service stopped delivering mail to certain houses for a time.
“My dad once said, ‘without vision, people perish,’ Postmaster Brian Bailey told the crowd of postal workers, city and county officials and reporters at a ceremony behind the Bon Harbor post office. “Today, our vision is to decrease to the point of eliminating dog bites in Owensboro, Kentucky.”
The stickers are only being placed at homes that agree to have them. USPS Kentuckiana District Safety Manager Alan Lewis said Wednesday’s presentation coincided with Dog Bite Awareness Week.
“It’s to add another layer of awareness to those on the street,” Lewis told workers.
Cases of workers being bitten by dogs in the region, Lewis said, “have been astronomical.”
“In the past 10 years, we’ve had almost 1,000 dog bites,” Lewis said.
Over the last year, two bites resulted in severe injuries to carriers, Lewis said.
“It’s a very serious thing, and we don’t want to see it happen to you,” Lewis said.
A yellow sticker at a home means a dog lives nearby, while red stickers indicate a dog in the home. The stickers are just a heads-up that a dog lives there, not that the dog is necessarily aggressive, Lewis said.
Bailey said mail carriers are out walking seven or more hours during a daily shift.
“We want people to work with us to keep our carriers safe,” he said.
Officer Mike Sanner, a K-9 officer with the Owensboro Police Department, said the stickers will be useful to anyone who visits a home with a dog. When a person goes to home where a dog lives, the dog’s instinct is to be protective, Sanner said.
“They are doing their jobs,” Sanner said. “Unfortunately, we can’t do ours” when a dog is aggressive.
Hamilton said the stickers will be helpful because, as the Postal Service increases its services, workers “are rolling seven days a week,” he said.
“When they go to a house and see the red sticker, they’ll know to be more cautious,” Hamilton said. People walking by the homes who recognize the stickers will also know to be aware, Hamilton said.
“This will help a lot of people out,” he said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
