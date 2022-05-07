It’s going to be a great Mother’s Day.

It would be even better if my daughter would learn the nuances of the English language, but that’s a battle I’ve been losing for 40 years so I’m not going to worry too much about it at this stage of the game.

While inviting me to reserve the date for our family celebration, Beth said, “We are finally going to appease you.”

I paused. “ ‘Appease’ means to calm someone down because they’re mad,” I told her. “Pretty sure I’m not mad about Mother’s Day.”

Beth blinked. “Oh. I mean, you’re going to like what we have planned,” she said.

“The word you’re looking for is ‘please.’ I will be pleased with whatever you have in mind.”

She was already waving me away. “Whatever,” Beth said. “Anyway, Larry Joe is grilling burgers and hot dogs. You always complain that you never get to go to any cookouts so we’re going to have all your favorite stuff. Plus board games and cards.”

I smiled. “My favorite people, my favorite food, my favorite things to do. Sounds like a great Mother’s Day to me.”

There may also have been mention of a gift, which is somewhat of a surprise as I would have thought that just getting together with a grill and games is enough of a gift. Anything beyond this is just a cherry on top, but I like cherries, so that’s fine with me, too.

But don’t ask me Monday what that gift might turn out to be.

I won’t know by then.

Our family celebration will be next weekend, not tomorrow.

This is because my kids all have other things to do this weekend.

Now here’s the secret, and if you are reading this, you have to promise not to tell my kids:

The fact that our family Mother’s Day get-together is postponed is actually a great gift, as far as I am concerned.

This is because it means my kids have friends and other family members and other things to do that don’t revolve around me.

I raised my kids with only a few goals in mind. One of the biggest was for them to grow up as strong, independent adults who didn’t need me.

I may not have achieved all my goals, but in that one, I was wildly successful.

I wanted my kids to know how to operate a washing machine, pay their bills, avoid online scams, and read any document before signing it.

I wanted my kids to know how to brake on icy roads, read a map, write a check, eat in public with decent manners, and identify poison ivy.

I wanted my kids to know how to sew on a button, tie a tie, and cook at least three kinds of meals that don’t involve defrosting and microwaves.

Those were just a few of the benchmarks by which I have measured the success of my goal, and I am proud to say that my children have grown up to be smart, capable people who are navigating life quite successfully.

Oh, they still need me now and then … and I’m happy about that.

A few of them don’t seem to understand that postage stamps are available anywhere else besides Mom’s house, and at least one of my kids is still struggling with that “sew on a button” thing.

But otherwise, they are miles ahead of where I was at their ages.

And in some cases, they are way ahead of where I am even now.

So thank you, kids, for a great Mother’s Day. Every single day that you live your lives with integrity and kindness and hard work and loving your own families and friends … that’s Mother’s Day for me.