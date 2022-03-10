Potholes are the enemy of unsuspecting motorists everywhere, and Owensboro is no exception. Known to cause damage to vehicles, as well as a jarring bump in the rode for passengers, the city will soon be ramping up its pothole repairs with its spring “war on potholes” starting next month.
Kevin Derossit, city street manager, said that while the city’s road crews repair potholes throughout the winter, the process is a little different than in the warmer months.
“In the wintertime we fill it with cold mix, and in the summer we fill them with hot asphalt,” he said Wednesday.
The asphalt plant closes down each year when the weather becomes too cold, typically in December. Cold mix is an alternative to hot asphalt that can be used to make repairs during the winter months.
City Manager Nate Pagan said Wednesday that the city sets aside a certain amount of money each fiscal year for the repair of potholes.
“In the current budget, we budgeted $20,500 for pothole and winter damage repairs,” he said.
That amount is for the current fiscal year, which will conclude June 30, 2022.
Hosted by the city each spring and fall, the bi-annual “war on potholes” event asks Owensboro residents to report any potholes they might see to the city so they can be repaired as quickly as possible.
Residents are asked to be specific when reporting a pothole, including providing a street address or intersection when possible. To report a pothole, call City Action at 270-687-4444 or email cityaction@owensboro.org during the week of April 18-22. The city’s mobile app, OnlyOwensboro, can also be used to report potholes.
“We get numerous calls as soon as we put those out in the fall and in the spring,” Derossit said. “We usually get between 200 and 300 calls, which helps us locate potholes, and we kind of go from there.”
During the summer, the city will utilize interns to help track potholes.
“In the summertime, we do have interns that go out and they rate the streets,” Derossit said. “A lot of times they will work a section, and they will tell us where the potholes are.”
Owensboro also relies on its sanitation workers in the fight.
“We have sanitation drivers who are out every day on routes, and they drive the whole city within a week’s time,” he said. “They also call in and let us know where potholes are as well.”
Mark Brasher, Daviess County engineer, said that like the city, the county also utilizes a cold mix to repair potholes throughout the year.
“When the asphalt plant opens up in April, we will start using hot mix, which is typically a more longer-lasting repair, but we fix potholes all winter long, as needed,” Brasher said.
Brasher said there tends to be more potholes around this time of year, because the freeze and thaw cycle of winter tends to cause the asphalt to deteriorate more.
Brasher said Daviess County does not have a pre-determined budget for pothole repairs.
“We have got several line items that we can use to purchase asphalt, and we spend however much we need to spend to fix potholes and the roads,” he said. “I have never been told that we do not have enough money to fix potholes.”
While Owensboro has had some chilly days during the winter months, the relatively mild winters experienced in recent years have helped prevent more potholes from forming.
“The fewer freezes and then thaws we get, the better,” Derossit said.
