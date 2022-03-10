The RiverPark Center’s Thursday night performance of “Hairspray” had be canceled due to power issues.
The traveling production was scheduled to do one performance at the facility. The performance will not be rescheduled, and people who purchased tickets will be able to receive refunds from where the tickets were purchased.
“There was a loss of power throughout the day downtown, and it apparently put the schedule for (the company) to put the show up” in time for the performance, Jorn said.
According to Sonya Dixon, Owensboro Municipal Utilities spokeswoman, a transformer blew from a bird accident.
“Hairspray” is traveling production that’s “a four semi show” with four semitrailers of props and staging, Jorn said.
“That work stoppage made it to where the producers felt like they weren’t able to have it up on time,” Jorn said.
The show cannot be rescheduled.
“Everybody who has a ticket will be refunded,” Jorn said.
People who purchased tickets through the RiverPark Center will receive refunds there. People who purchased tickets through outlets like Ticketmaster will be refunded by those outlets, Jorn said.
Neither the RiverPark Center nor the show’s producers owe the other any money for the show being canceled, Jorn said.
Jorn said RiverPark officials will check with their insurance carrier to see if the show being canceled due to Thursday’s circumstance is covered.
“Every event we do has some form of insurance,” Jorn said.
RiverPark officials will file a claim.
“Whether they deem it as something that falls under the (covered circumstance), we shall see,” Jorn said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.