More than 2,400 customers in northern Owensboro lost power Monday morning for a little more than a half an hour.
Sonya Dixon, Owensboro Municipal Utilities' spokeswoman, said the outage hit at 8:43 a.m. and power was restored at 9:18 a.m.
She said OMU was still investigating Monday afternoon to determine what caused the outage.
Then, Monday afternoon, another 1,100 customers in central Owensboro lost power.
Dixon said the two incidents weren't related.
The afternoon outage, she said, was caused by a car hitting a utility pole.
At 5 p.m., she said, "Power has been restored to all but 24 customers. Those remaining customers are in the closest proximity to where a vehicle struck a utility pole affecting electric service to customers earlier this afternoon. Crews continue to work to restore power to those without service.
