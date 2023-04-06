Afternoon storms Wednesday brought strong winds, heavy rain and lightning, with reports of downed power lines and trees, along with a few reports of structure damage.
Chris Cunningham, deputy director of Daviess County Emergency Management Agency, said he received reports of minor property damage throughout the county.
“There was a warehouse that lost its roof off of New Hartford Road and a tree that fell onto a residence on 25th Street,” he said.
Cunningham said there were no signs of tornado-related debris, and most of the reports have been for downed power lines and trees from high winds.
“We are thankful that everyone took shelter when needed,” he said.
Owensboro Municipal Utilities reported 1,619 outages during the end of the storms and more than 10 affected areas.
According to the OMU map, 628 customers were affected near Wing Avenue, 740 customers were affected near Maple Avenue and 972 customers were affected on West Parrish Avenue.
“Please do not drive over or move downed power lines,” said Sonya Dixon, OMU’s communications and public relations manager.
As of Wednesday evening, Dixon said OMU crews were still assessing the damage and outages and unable to provide an estimate restoration time.
“Downed and broken poles take more time because the crews have to reset the poles,” she said.
OMU reported that lightning struck and broke a pole, one of two transmission poles broken on Flamingo Drive and Carter Road.
Four poles on West Parrish Avenue near Bosley Road and Walnut Street were reported broken.
Leslie Barr, communications and public relations specialist with Kenergy, said Wednesday evening that the majority of outages reported in the company’s coverage area were in Daviess County.
“We have 3,911 members out, with 3,467 of those in Daviess County,” she said. “We have found 12 broken poles so far and a lot of downed power lines.”
Barr said crews were dispatched at 3:05 p.m. to assess the damage and found the main causes to be high winds and tree limbs on lines. She said crews anticipated having full restoration Wednesday night.
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.