During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. government launched the Payroll Protection Program, allowing qualified businesses and other entities to take out subsidized loans to keep their workers employed amid government shutdowns.

Though PPP ended last year, debate over the loans reemerged last week as the Biden Administration blasted certain Republicans for criticizing student loan forgiveness while having their own PPP loans forgiven.

