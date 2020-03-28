Tricia Canary believes people need help during this unprecedented time when students are out of school and many people are out of work, which is why she is happy to help serve meals for Owensboro Catholic Schools.
Canary, the Owensboro Catholic Middle School cafeteria manager, has been helping serve meals at the OCS K-3 campus, and the Mary Carrico School Monday through Friday since schools have been out of session by order of the governor, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s been going really well,” she said. “It was slow at first, and now we are up to about 150 meals at the K-3 Campus, depending on the day, and about 100 meals at Mary Carrico.”
She said it’s a lot of work, but it’s definitely needed.
“We are trying to help parents,” she said. “It’s for anybody and not just Catholic Schools kids.”
Owensboro Catholic Schools Chief Administrative Officer Keith Osborne said the COVID-19 pandemic continues to serve as a learning experience for everyone. Teachers, students, and parents are learning new ways to teach, study, and communicate, and he said when students do return to the classroom, he anticipates they will continue to utilize new methods and resources.
“Our parents have been wonderful in jumping right in and helping their children through the work assigned,” he said. “Students are adjusting well to their new ‘classrooms.’ I truly believe our teachers will have a deeper knowledge base from which to work from in the future.”
Osborne said preparing students for home instruction has been both challenging and time consuming for teachers and parents. Teachers have been striving for daily communications with students and their families, and each campus sent out a multitude of instruction options for students, from worksheets and reading lessons to instructions for accessing online assignments.
“We are working to strike the right balance between optimal communication to best support students and families versus too much information,” Osborne said. “OCS has provided most students without access, or those with limited access, with a device. The remaining students will be provided a device the week after spring break.”
Spring break for OCS will take place Monday through April 3. Along with the public school districts across Kentucky, Owensboro Catholic is also using these days off as non-traditional instruction and will not have to make them up at the end of the school year.
Tracy Conkright, principal at the 4-6 Campus, said the last few weeks have been a time of transition and adjustment for everyone.
“Our teachers are working hard getting material ready and available for our students,” Conkright said. “We are using our digital platforms to get information to our families. Some teachers are also sending out a digital newsletter each week so that parents can keep up with what is expected.”
She said that also along with several other districts in the region, students are using Google Classroom and other shared communication programs in order to interact with fellow students and their teachers in order to complete assignments.
She said that while “nothing can replace the teacher and students in the classroom” that she and other OCS educators are “utilizing every resource possible to help our students.”
“Our students and families are in our prayers and we are here for you,” she said. “Whatever you need, we will assist in whatever way we can.”
She encouraged families to check the Owensboro Catholic Schools website for assistance and updates, and said that Mass is still being offered through Facebook Life every Thursday at 10:30 a.m.
“Please join us each week as we pray for an end to this pandemic,” she said. “During this difficult time, let us find ways to be an example of Christ to others.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
