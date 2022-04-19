The downtown outdoor art scene is looking up — literally.

A giant metal praying mantis now stands high atop Studio 105 Art & Frame Gallery, 105 W. Third St.

The work is 15 feet high, 13 feet wide and weighs about 250 pounds.

And it’s attracting a lot of attention from passersby.

Jamie DeWitt, who owns the gallery, which is celebrating 40 years in business in two weeks, said the sculpture doesn’t yet have a name.

“We’re thinking about having a contest on Facebook to name it,” he said.

Andy Shoemaker of Medieval Man Studio created the piece over several months, starting last fall.

“I work with whatever is tossed out,” he said. “I rarely buy things to work with.”

DeWitt said, “Andy and I are big buddies. When I have a piece I think he will like, I give it to him and he creates art.”

Studio 105 already had two of Shoemaker’s works — “Cooking in the Kitchen,” a Shoemaker sculpture made of scrap metal, stands outside the studio to greet passersby and “Ann Marie,” another of Shoemaker’s works stands just inside the door.

DeWitt was getting rid of a framing machine that he has used for the past 25 years.

“Andy asked what I saw in this one,” he said. “I said, ‘I see a praying mantis.’ He said he didf too.”

Shoemaker said he used the framing machine, a muffler, an air compressor, a flower pot, a trampoline and other materials in creating the praying mantis.

“He’s a big guy,” he said. “I built him in six sections. Me, my sons and a friend pulled him up to the roof of Jamie’s building with ropes late Thursday afternoon.”

Shoemaker said they anchored the sculpture with big weights and tied it down so it wouldn’t rattle when the winds blow.

“People really like it,” he said. “Downtown is becoming more of an arts district.”

DeWitt said he plans to light the sculpture so it will be visible at night as well.

“Andy is awesome,” he said.

Other of his works can be seen at Niko’s Bakery & Café in Wesleyan Park Plaza, The Spot Coffee and Finery in Williamsburg Square and Fetta Specialty Pizza & Spirits downtown.

The biggest thing Shoemaker had made before was a Bigfoot that was 8 feet tall and weighed 300 pounds.

