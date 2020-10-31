Halloween isn’t really a holiday that can be canceled, as there’s nothing official about the practice of going house to house asking for candy.
But, with COVID-19 cases on the rise throughout the region, officials are encouraging people to take extra precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Passing out candy hand to hand is considered a high-risk activity, either at home or at a “trunk or treat,” and activities such as haunted houses, parties, hayrides and activities that draw crowds should be avoided, according to state guidelines.
“We want to make it as low-risk as possible,” said Clay Horton, executive director of the Green River District Health Department. As of Friday, Daviess County was an “orange” zone county in terms of COVID-19 spread, with a seven-day average of 22.6 cases per 100,000 population.
People who plan to give out candy should put individually wrapped treats on a table outside, such as in a driveway, rather than handing them out personally, said Steve Leonard, a battalion chief with the Owensboro Fire Department.
“Spread treats out on a table” and let trick-or-treaters take a treat themselves, Leonard said.
“Hand to hand contact is going to be an issue” in spreading the coronavirus, he said.
Horton said people should trick-or-treat only with their immediate family members and not join in large groups. Only houses with porch lights that are specifically welcoming trick-or-treaters should be visited.
The state recommends wearing a face mask, and to clean hands with hand sanitizer after picking up candy. People should stick to their own neighborhoods, according to state recommendations.
“If people don’t want to participate, turn your porch light off,” Horton said. “We are asking trick-or-treaters to respect that.”
Because trick-or-treating usually takes place in the afternoon and evening, people should take precautions to protect children from traffic, Leonard said.
Children are four times more likely to be involved in a fatal pedestrian accident on Halloween than on any other night, Leonard said.
While trick-or-treaters should stay only with immediate family members, they should not go out alone. Groups of trick-or-treaters are more visible to motorists.
“That one individual child can easily be missed,” Leonard said.
Children should wear reflective tape on costumes and should be accompanied by an adult with a flashlight. Costumes should be made of flame-retardant or flame-resistant material, he said.
Naturally, adults should make sure children look both ways before crossing streets and that they stay on sidewalks.
Officer Andrew Boggess, public information officer for the Owensboro Police Department, said OPD usually puts more officers on patrol on Halloween.
“Typically, we do have some additional officers out, because of the increased call volume,” Boggess said. How much activity there will be this Halloween is yet to be seen.
“This one, more than ever before, it’s an unknown,” Boggess said.
Rules about not bunching together in groups for parties and gatherings aren’t just for children. Adults should avoid gatherings that attract crowds, such as parties or bars that hold Halloween parties, Horton said.
“We would highly discourage that, especially considering the rules of rates of transmission in the community,” Horton said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
