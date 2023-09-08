Though RiverPark Center will not host any performances this weekend, technicians and stagehands were on the stage early Thursday morning as “Chicago: The Musical” began its run of tech rehearsals at the facility in preparation for the show’s upcoming tour.
Within one hour of arriving at the back of the building with four trucks, the front-of-house and backstage areas were filled with people getting prepared for the next few days.
One of the first to arrive was Paisley Helfrich, wardrobe and wig supervisor for the show through the Florida-based company APEX Touring, who has been with the tour since July 2022.
Helfrich said her first day consisted of getting reorganized after being overseas with the show for the past three months.
“We actually just got back from an international leg in South Korea, … so I’m currently going through my inventory and making sure all of (the costume) laundry is here and that it came back with us,” Helfrich laughed, “and then washing it all.”
After double checking inventory, Helfrich will be using the time at RiverPark to train her apprentice, Mica Pointer, who will take over Helfrich’s position, as she will be leaving the tour’s run “relatively soon” to work on APEX’s other touring production, “Hairspray.”
Helfrich said the purpose of being in town is to “re-tech” the show without the performers and the orchestra pit members before putting on its next performance at the Blumenthal Performing Arts Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Sept. 12.
“Basically, a lot of our technicians have not had anything to do with the show for three months because they didn’t go to (South) Korea with us (because) there was a local tour (crew) there,” Helfrich said. “This is kind of like a back-to-school for them. It’s coming back and it’s ‘Oh, that’s right. I remember how to do this’ and, ‘Oh, that’s right. I have to do this in this order.’ ”
Helfrich said the tech runs provide an opportunity to “go through and fix anything that may have broken on the tour” that may not have been addressed during the prior touring portion.
Though no performances of “Chicago” will take place at the RiverPark Center, it doesn’t mean there will be a lot of downtime.
“All the gentlemen (working on the stage) are going to be busy as bees,” Helfrich said. “… Once (the touring) trucks come in, everything has to come off them, and then they have to go into production on stage in a certain order. For instance, the lights have to go on and they have to go up in the air before the set can come on. But before we have the set comes on, we have to have the props floor laid out.
“We have to have those certain steps in that order, otherwise you have to tear it all up and do it again.”
Russell Thompson, production manager for the show, said choosing RiverPark as the tech rehearsal space was based on the size of the facility, prior history with the venue and proximity to the tour’s upcoming stops.
“The venue here is the size that we normally tour through (and) our shows have played here several times (before),” Thompson said. “... It worked out timing wise and (the venue is) in the middle of the country. … It’s right in the heart of … where we’re going to go.”
Thompson said APEX has 12 technicians on-site along with 50 people from the local area working Thursday helping with load-in.
Weston Breshears, the show’s head of props, began helping with touring productions while in high school growing up in Arkansas before going on the road with “Chicago” in January.
The experience in Owensboro will be a little different compared to when the show arrives the morning of an actual performance date.
“With this here, we’re taking a bit longer, specifically because we have to double check things,” Breshears said. “Usually, our typical day will start around 7 a.m. and we will have everything in, on the stage and built usually around 2 to 3 p.m. (From there), we have light focus for our lighting … that usually takes all the way until we start a show around 7-8 p.m.”
Still, Breshears said communication and coordination are key during these types of rehearsals.
“We have walkies during load-in and load-out where we can coordinate with every department as needed,” Breshears said. “The coordination is a very (important) aspect of what we do.”
But Breshears said the hard work and long hours that go into preparing for a show is a labor of love.
“For me, I loved theatre for a long time,” Breshears said. “When everything comes together and is perfect for the audience, it really just makes it that much better when the audience is cheering and clapping, and you know you’re the one who built that.”
