Top: Gabby West, a camp ground attendant at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park, updates the paint on the signage posts at the campgrounds to prepare for the upcoming season. The campgrounds will reopen on Friday, March 12 and will follow CDC guidelines — including guests using social distancing, according to the Kentucky Parks website. Masks are required in public areas or while in campground stores and booths. Bottom: Pennyrile State Park Recreation Supervisor Haley Joseph spaces out the tables and chairs so they are all six feet apart to prepare for a scrapbook event taking place this weekend. She said she uses the stick, which is six feet long, to determine how far the tables and chairs need to be to keep guests safe. According to the Kentucky Parks website, all event spaces follow CDC guidelines to keep their guests and employees safe. Guests will have their own table to work at to stay socially distanced and masks are required. Joseph said she will do different activities with the group so they can stay at their own table, like scrapbook bingo.
