Keon Little and Mercedes Pierce are excitedly planning their wedding, and in an effort to streamline that process they were among the hundreds in attendance Sunday at the Owensboro Convention Center’s Your Perfect Day Wedding Show.
Little and Pierce, both of Owensboro, were engaged to be married in early October 2021, so they want to marry in October of this year. Like many of the other brides- and grooms-to-be who came to the event at the convention center, they liked the ease and streamlined process it offered.
“We wanted to get ideas, talk with photographers, caterers, venues, and things like that,” Pierce said.
Pierce’s mother, Bobbi Jo Pierce, said the show was great because it had all vendors under one roof.
In one day the couple could mark a lot of things off their wedding to-do list, she said.
That is what convention center staff hoped for the event, said convention center director of marketing, Jeanette Goins.
Sunday was the eighth annual wedding show. The show was canceled in 2021 due to COVID-19, so the last time the convention center hosted it was in January 2020, “right before everyone got crazy,” Goins said.
“Throughout last year, though, we were monitoring the convention center’s website and could see people looking at our offerings for weddings,” she said. “So we knew people were still planning their big day, and knew we wanted to bring this event back as soon as we could.”
The last time the event was held, 220 brides registered and more than 600 people were in attendance. Sunday’s event was busy, with a line of several hundred waiting at the registry table for the doors to open at noon.
Goins said she hoped it was a beneficial and fun event. The marketing team at the convention center worked to invite a myriad of vendors that pertain to the wedding planning process. DJs, photographers, chefs, dress-makers, and more were all present. The convention center set up half the room with its offerings for weddings, as well, from a dance floor, to the various seating options available to couples who chose to have their wedding and reception there.
“We want couples to get excited to plan their wedding, and to find this event helpful,” Goins said.
There were also individuals offering unique entertainment experiences to include in a wedding day, like Palmer Dempsey, with Western Kentucky Silent Disco. Silent discos are events in which attendees listen to music exclusively on headphones.
Silent discos are on the rise, Dempsey said, and can be especially helpful at weddings, and for individuals who have sensory concerns.
“They do provide a better sensory experience because people can put headphones on and tune in or out of the music,” he said. “It’s also better for other guests because the music isn’t blaring loud, and those that don’t want to participate don’t have to.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
