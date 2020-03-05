With spring on the horizon, and on the heels of Tuesday’s early morning tornado that ripped through Nashville, school districts across Kentucky conducted statewide tornado drills Wednesday, including Owensboro and Daviess County public schools.
A number of drills are state mandated for Kentucky school districts, including tornado, fire and earthquake, and many districts have also added active shooter drills to their protocols.
Lora Wimsatt, Daviess County Public Schools spokeswoman, said the goal of drills is to empower kids with knowledge and confidence. To be prepared, not scared.
“When you know what to do, it puts the control and power in your hands to protect yourself and keep yourself safe,” Wimsatt said.
In the event of a tornado, Wimsatt said students are moved to designated safe areas in buildings. The safe areas are centrally located and as far away from windows and exterior walls as possible. Avoided areas are gymnasiums and other spaces with large, tall ceilings.
During drills, and in the event of an actual weather event, Wimsatt said staff members are also there to provide reassurance and comfort for students who may be experiencing stress.
“Lots of times they are doing activities like singing songs or something like that,” she said.
Jared Revlett, spokesman for Owensboro Public Schools, said the same protocols are in place for the city district. He said there is a team of individuals across the district who are tasked with paying careful attention to weather radar and major weather announcements. If there is a weather warning, students are moved to interior locations, like hallways, and are asked to cover their heads and face toward the walls.
Revlett said in the event that a school building is damaged, or if students have to be evacuated, the first priority is to ensure all students are safe before reunification protocols begin.
The OPS reunification site is the Owensboro Sportscenter, and if something happens where students need to be moved to that location, the school district begins communicating with family members through a number of avenues.
Wimsatt said DCPS has considered several reunification sites across the county, but that those sites are not made public for safety reasons.
John Clouse, deputy director of Emergency Management for Daviess County, said during tornado season there are two things that he and his colleagues always stress to the public: the difference in a tornado warning and a tornado watch, and the intended purpose of tornado sirens.
A tornado watch, Clouse said, means the conditions are favorable for a tornado. A warning means a tornado has been spotted, and that’s when emergency management activates the 50 tornado sirens across the county.
“Now the other thing that we try to remind folks of is that in the big scheme of life, the sirens are designed to alert people outside,” Clouse said. “If you can hear it inside your house, that’s great, but they are not designed for you to hear it inside your house.”
In the event of a tornado, Clouse said head to the basement of your house if you have one. If you do not have a basement, head to a centrally located spot in your house, preferably as far away from windows and doors as possible.
It’s important to have a weather radio or a reliable source of communication so that you know when the weather threat is over. He said social media is not always a reliable source for information.
If you are outside during a tornado, it’s important to stay low and get to a ditch if possible.
“An overpass can sometimes act like a wind tunnel,” Clouse said. “It’s a lot tougher if you are outside, but the idea is to get as low as you can get in any depression. That would be more beneficial than being out in the wide open.”
With any emergency situation, Clouse said it’s important to have a plan in place. He suggested parents talk with their children about the plan, and what to do in the event of not only inclement weather events, but other emergency situations like fires. It’s also important to have an emergency bag prepared that includes batteries, flashlights, some food and a first-aid kit.
Emergency management can help families design their emergency plan, Clouse said, and they are available to help with any prep work families may be interested in.
To learn more information about what Daviess County Emergency Management can do for your family, visit their link on the Daviess County website at https://www.daviessky.org/departments/emergency-management/ or call 270-685-8448.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
