Presenting history

The Evansville Shipyard was the largest inland producer of LST ships during World War II, Cory Burdette told a crowd at the Owensboro Museum of Science and History on Sunday.
Burdette, a tour guide with the USS LST-325 Memorial Museum located in Evansville, said the Evansville Shipyard created 167 of the vessels, which were paramount in the war effort. A lot of individuals in the tri-state area were employed at the shipyard, most of which were women because men were fighting in the war.
Burdette’s program is part of the museum’s efforts to promote the history of the warships in the area. He has plans in the future to introduce the program to schools, area libraries, and other museums.
“We have stories to tell,” he said. “It’s our job to tell those stories and give younger generations an opportunity to learn.”
The LST-325 is the only operational LST in WWII configuration still afloat in U.S. waters, Burdette said.
The ship was launched Oct. 27, 1942 and it participated in the war effort through 1946. It was reactivated for military service in 1951, and was taken out of service 10 years later.
Its third reactivation was from 1963 when it was transferred to the Greek Navy until 1999. In 2000, the ship was acquired by the USS Ship Memorial. It remains one of two WWII LSTs preserved in the U.S. and currently is docked at 610 NW Riverside Drive in Evansville.
The pandemic has inhibited a lot of promotion efforts of the memorial museum and the ship, but there are plans this year to reintroduce some of the programming offered. For example, the ship takes cruises throughout the eastern seaboard. This summer it will be visiting South Carolina, Cincinnati, and Ashland.
Radley Rouse, OMSH assistant director, said the LST presentation is part of additional programming that is scheduled for this year.
While the pandemic may slow or adjust how programs are presented to the public, there is a schedule of events coming up. Some programs are returning after several years, like the upcoming Hobby Day on Jan. 15.
During that event, representatives from various hobby groups in the area and region will be available to showcase opportunities and share information for those interested in pursuing their particular interest. There will be individuals from the Daviess County Audubon Society, area beekeepers, artisans, stamp collectors, and more, Rouse said.
There will also be demonstrations and other hands-on activities for the whole family, she said.
“We are hoping to do some kind of presentation once a month,” she said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
