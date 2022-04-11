Presenting the Facts: Dixon keeps public informed about OMU's operations

Sonya Dixon started her writing career in journalism, working for the Hancock Clarion. She then spent a few years as a staff member at the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce.
Those were good jobs and great learning experiences, Dixon said. But with her degrees in public relations and government, Dixon said she had long been interested in working for a public agency.
Dixon, an Owensboro native, was working at Big Rivers Electric Corp. in 2000, when the public relations and communications position came open at Owensboro Municipal Utilities. Dixon was encouraged to apply by Sue Napper, OMU’s first female director of administrative services.
“She was a great mentor in so many ways,” Dixon said in a recent interview.
Dixon has been OMU’s public relations and communications manger for almost 22 years.
It’s not a 9 to 5 job. When a thunderstorm, errant tree branch or unfortunate squirrel knocks out power, Dixon will update city residents on what’s happening and when it will be fixed. When a catastrophic event like the 2009 ice storm hits, informing the public and warning them about dangers such as downed power lines is Dixon’s priority.
“I had always wanted to work for a public entity, and OMU had been on my radar,” Dixon said. “I like the idea that it was not-for-profit. I liked the idea of learning about something (water and electricity) we take for granted.
“It seemed to me a way to serve the community and be challenged at the same time.”
A desire to do public service was also in Dixon’s blood.
“My parents were both public school teachers, and my aunt and uncle were public school teachers,” she said.
Dixon’s grandmother was also a public employee, doing accounting at Fort Knox.
Public education is part of Dixon’s job at OMU. But to explain something, you have to understand it first. Dixon said learning the intricacies of the operations was a high priority, and still is.
“I ask lots of questions, and I’m lucky we have a lot of subject-matter experts,” she said. “For the longest time, I took lots and lots of notes at every meeting, and I sat in on a lot of meetings.”
Dixon said when she’s writing or speaking about an OMU project or initiative, she focuses on what the utility is doing and how it impacts people receiving OMU power and water.
“I don’t like the phrase, ‘dumb it down’ or ‘water it down,’ because people want to know,” she said. “I want to give them as much information as makes sense.
“One of the things to talk about is what it means to you, the OMU customer.”
For example, when OMU expanded it’s Cavin Water Treatment Plant and retired Plant A, explaining the benefits of those projects was important, she said.
“For a lot of customers, it’s about, ‘What does it mean for the quality of the water and what does it mean for my bill?’ ” she said. “It means you’re going to have safe, quality water.”
OMU has been through a number of changes in just the last few years. In addition to expanding the Cavin plant, OMU retired the Elmer Smith electric plant and started purchasing power from Big Rivers. OMU’s internet service has extended to cover anywhere in the city.
Dixon said the goal is provide a quality reliable service at an affordable price.
“I get a lot of questions,” Dixon said. If someone needs information about OMU, “I’d rather they call and ask.”
“That’s part of it that I like. I like the accountability.”
When Dixon heard about the job nearly 22 years ago, she spoke with C. Waitman Taylor, a former mayor and prominent figure in the city’s development. Taylor told her to take the job, because OMU was a place where people want to spend their entire careers, Dixon said.
The utility does have a special culture, Dixon said, where people pull together when everyone is needed.
“I can’t say enough about the people I work with,” Dixon said. “I see them more than I see my family and friends outside of work.
“I really do see this an an OMU family. I’ve seen a lot of people who have needed something, and other OMU employees come to their aid. It’s that kind of atmosphere.”
When the ice storm downed lines, OMU crews went out to restore power, even when their own houses were still dark, Dixon said.
Sometimes Dixon’s family gets involved too. When Dixon had to go from radio station to radio station for interviews during the ice storm, Dixon’s husband, Keith, drove her over the ice-covered roads.
Dixon said she doesn’t mind being always on-call, because that’s true for other OMU workers as well.
“That doesn’t seem so bad, knowing everyone else is doing it, too,” she said, “and knowing you are part of that team.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
