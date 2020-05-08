The Owensboro Historic Preservation Board has to decide whether the former Raines Shoe Hospital at 333 Frederica St. can be razed for a parking lot.
During a virtual meeting on Wednesday, Marty Walker told the board that he wants to buy both that building and the three-story building next door at 335 Frederica, which most recently housed the Western Kentucky Chapter of the American Red Cross.
Walker said he plans to renovate the larger building, which was erected in 1893, at an estimated cost of $300,000.
He said he wants to create space for two businesses in the building.
But Walker said the Raines Building “is in such disrepair and has quite a few structural problems. It doesn’t make sense to try to fix it up and rent it.”
The Daviess County Property Valuation Administrator’s office says the building was erected in 1906.
Messenger-Inquirer files say Victor Matthews had a barbershop there that year.
But Raines Shoe Hospital was there from 1941 until Don Raines’ death in 2016.
Walker said he wants to raze the building for a parking lot and create a side entrance to the larger building on the corner.
Gary Adams, the board’s vice chairman, said the Raines Building is considered “contributing to the historic character of downtown, but it’s not considered a landmark.”
Ted Lolley, chairman, said the Sanborn maps for downtown in 1900 show that the corner building was a bank.
And the building next to it was a bowling alley and telephone exchange, he said.
Lolley said the board’s rules say that before a historic building downtown can be razed, “it needs to be surveyed by an architect or engineer.”
And he said Walker also needs to submit a detailed plan for the development of the site.
The board decided to take no action until Walker does that.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.