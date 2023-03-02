DOWNTOWN SOLAR PANELS PIC

A Solgen Power employee works Wednesday installing solar panels on the roof of Carol Alvey’s home at 417 E. Third St. Alvey said she was unaware that her application to install the panels had not yet been approved by the Owensboro-Daviess County Historic Preservation Board.

 Photo by Don Wilkins | Messenger-Inquirer

The Owensboro-Daviess County Historic Preservation Board tabled an application Wednesday from a resident at 417 E. Third St. seeking to add solar panels to the home’s roof.

However, Carol Alvey, the homeowner who wasn’t at the meeting, already has a crew installing the solar panels and was unaware her application had not been approved.

Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299

