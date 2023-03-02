The Owensboro-Daviess County Historic Preservation Board tabled an application Wednesday from a resident at 417 E. Third St. seeking to add solar panels to the home’s roof.
However, Carol Alvey, the homeowner who wasn’t at the meeting, already has a crew installing the solar panels and was unaware her application had not been approved.
Alvey said Solgen Power, the company hired for the installation, was supposed to be handling the approval process with the city.
“I was told it was ready to go,” said Alvey, adding that all of the solar panels were expected to be installed by the end of the day Wednesday.
Alvey’s home is in what’s called the “Downtown Core District,” which is under the purview of the Historic Preservation Board when it comes to how it impacts the historical look of the downtown area.
All other parts of the city fall under the jurisdiction of the Owensboro Metropolitan Planning Commission.
OMPC Executive Director Brian Howard, who was at the meeting, said solar panels aren’t prohibited anywhere else in the city or county.
“The zoning ordinance has been amended to allow either ground-mounted or roof-mounted in a residential zone,” Howard said.
According to the Historic Preservation Board, chaired by Ed Allen, this is the first time a downtown resident has applied for solar panels, and there was no provision in place for them.
The board initially deferred to its attorney, JD Meyer, about how to proceed with the application.
Meyer said this was “one of those grey areas” that has never been addressed by the city.
“…I think the board just needs to look at and consider the nature, the location, the intent,” he said. “…Does it hinder the character (of the) district? You have to take into consideration the move towards solar energy. This may not be the first time that we’re going to address it, whether this is a commercial building or a residential building.”
Board members Katie Burlew and Louis Young were hesitant to give approval without more time or guidance from City Hall officials.
Burlew’s concern was about how visible the solar panels would be from the street.
“Before we make a decision like this that could have consequences for years and years, I would say the city itself needs to weigh in on it,” Burlew said.
There is an empty lot beside Alvey’s home that the OMPC last year approved for a proposed bar called the Tiki Lab to be built.
Alvey, who opposed the bar being constructed next door, said she didn’t understand why a bar would be allowed but not solar panels.
Alvey added that she has also been approved by OMU but has to wait for a part before the panels can start providing power.
“In my opinion, if a tiki bar that’s modern looking can go there, then how can you keep somebody from putting solar panels that’s going to help with the (utility) bill?” Alvey said.
The Historic Preservation Board voted 4-0 to table the application for 30 days.
“I don’t think it’s the position of this board to oppose promoting solar energy in the downtown area,” Allen said. “We’re just concerned because it’s the first applicant, and we’ve not had time to really think about it or come up with something that’s going to impact future requests.”
