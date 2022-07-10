Hannah Nicholson began making crochet animals during the COVID-19 pandemic. It was the art form Nicholson had been looking for, she said.
“A lot of my siblings were into different types of art, and I was having trouble finding my niche,” Nicholson said. Nicholson’s work drew the interest of friends, who commissioned specific items from her, and Nicholson eventually opened up her own shop on Etsy.
Saturday afternoon Nicholson had a booth in the old West Louisville Elementary gymnasium during Preservation Station Market and Event Center’s summer Market Day event.
The old school, which Preservation Station owners Jennifer Higdon and Deborah Coomes purchased in 2012, was filled with shoppers browsing craft tables in the gymnasium and visiting the stores in the old classrooms.
“Today has been pretty good,” Nicholson said, and said the most popular items at her table were the crocheted bees.
“I’ve sold out of those,” Nicholson said.
Higdon said about 100 vendors were selling items at Saturday’s event. Market Days draw people “from up to two to three hours away, usually,” Higdon said.
“We have a Facebook following of 50,000 people,” Higdon said.
Coomes and Higdon are mother and daughter. “We always just wanted to have an antiques store,” Coomes said. When they decided to buy the old school in 2012, the concern was how to fill the entire space, Coomes said. Now, the building houses multiple shops, hosts events and has a restaurant.
“Now, we wish we had a building that is even bigger, because now we have a waiting list for vendors,” Coomes said.
Donna Bomar, owner of Yellow Door Antiques, was in her classroom shop Saturday afternoon, talking with customers. The day had been a good one for her business, Bomar said.
“I have had several people that have come from Nashville today,” Bomar said. “We have had people that came from everywhere.”
The facility is filled with individual stores. “There’s not one shop here that’s representative of a flea market,” Bomar said. Later, she said, “We are just here to stay, and we love it.”
Katie Mays and Morgan Kilgore, of K&M Embroidery, had booth space in the gymnasium. Their work is more of a hobby than a serious business.
“It’s just fun to do, and it’s neat to see people ‘ooh’ and ‘aah’ over the things you’ve made,” Kilgore said.
Mays and Kilgore had sold their work at several Market Days. “It has been slow today, but we usually have a good day,” Kilgore said.
Preservation Station has two more Market Days planned this year, on September 10 and on November 12. The events are busy, Higdon said.
“We usually feed 500 to 600 people in the restaurant, and we’ll probably have 2,000 people come through,” Higdon said.
