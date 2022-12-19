Velma Smith, owner of Smith Wildlife Artistry, has been creating trophies for big-game hunters in the McLean County area since 1981.
Smith moved to McLean County with her husband, who grew up in the area, in 1974.
“When I was young, I used to hunt and fish with my dad all the time,” she said. “I’m the youngest out of 10 children in my family and my brother was he only one that fished and hunted, but I did some fishing and rabbit hunting with my dad when I was smaller.”
Prior to becoming a taxidermist, Smith created prototypes for a railroad company in California and worked for National Cash Register.
“We moved back here and raised our two children,” she said. “Then I started doing taxidermy work.”
When Smith would hunt before she started her business, she said she never thought about mounting the animals.
“I harvested a buck and my husband asked if I wanted to mount him and I just kind of looked at him because I never thought about doing anything like that,” she said. “He said he would take him out to have him mounted and I picked it up and wanted more from what a mount looked like and wanted them to look as lifelike as possible and I wasn’t getting that.”
So Smith took matters into her own hands.
“I started studying taxidermy; I spent hours and hours at the library educating myself on anatomies and how to tan hides,” she said. “I spent months at the Owensboro library just reading.”
Eventually Smith began practicing taxidermy herself.
“I got involved with [the Kentucky Taxidermy Association] and they have seminars that educate and move you forward to a higher level,” she said. “I started competing in competitions and I would go to state, national and world competitions.”
Smith has received multiple awards for her work, including a first place world award and several other world, national and regional awards.
More from this section
Kentucky is a popular place for hunters. Smith has created trophies for hunters that come to the area to hunt, from Canadians to Californians and Floridians.
“They didn’t travel and bring it with them,” she said. “A lot of the people will come to Kentucky to hunt and seek out a taxidermist and leave it and go back home.”
Smith said one of the stranger requests she has received is for work on an armadillo.
“I won’t do them,” she said. “I don’t want them. Armadillos are coming more north, but I don’t want them.”
Smith said her expertise is mostly with big game. She has worked on a few house pets but stopped accepting requests for those.
“I’ve done cats and dogs,” she said. “I’ve had some requests this year but I just send them somewhere else because that’s what they do.”
On average, Smith completes two orders a week.
“For what I do to them, it’s probably more than what your average taxidermist does to them,” she said. “It’s a higher quality and it starts from the inside.”
Smith said it makes her feel good to be able to provide this service to hunters in the area.
“The only issue is that it takes me a long time,” she said. “The wait for the customer is unbelievable. But I have guys that don’t mind the wait because they tell me it’s worth it, and that pushes me to do a better job.”
Smith Wildlife Artistry is located at 160 Smith Street in Calhoun. For more information on services, call 270-499-3921 or visit www.smithtaxidermy.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.