With a red caboose that once rode the tracks for the Louisville and Nashville Railroad parked next to it, it would be hard to miss the Hancock County Museum in Hawesville.
Housed in a historic train depot built by the L&N Railroad in 1902, the museum tells the history of not only Hawesville, but of the surrounding towns and communities.
Patsy Young, a charter member of the Hancock County Historical Society, said the society was established in 1973, with a goal of having a permanent home to display artifacts and tell the history of Hancock County.
In 1988, the goal was accomplished, and the Hancock County Museum opened its doors to visitors.
“I was born in the city limits of Hawesville, and except for 14 months when I married and my husband was stationed on Cape Cod, other than that, I have lived right in the city limits of Hawesville all these 88 years,” said Young, as she pointed out highlights of the museum’s collection.
Young points to a framed photograph dating to the mid-1800s and begins telling a story connecting Abraham Lincoln to Hancock County.
“President Abraham Lincoln was born in Kentucky, and they moved over into Indiana, and so he was on the river, and he took a gentlemen from that side of the river into the middle of the river to get on a large boat,” Young said. “There were brothers that had a contract to transport people from that side of the river across to Hancock County, and they said Lincoln was infringing on their contract, so they sued him.”
The future 16th president of the United States successfully defended himself in court and was acquitted of any wrongdoing.
“They say this is where Lincoln started his interest in law,” Young said.
One permanent exhibit at the museum is a display featuring photographs of all 40 one-room school houses that once provided a roof overhead for countless school children throughout the county.
“Our superintendent, as they closed each one of these schools, they took a picture, and we have this book, and it has all the information about where the property came from,” Young said. “We were really thankful to have the pictures.”
Another eye-catching museum display is a recreation of the Hancock County Courthouse, with original furnishings from the courthouse built between 1867 and 1869.
Young points to the large, ornately-carved judge-executive’s chair and points to a spot on each arm rest where the wood is completely worn down from decades of use.
“There are a lot of stories about Hancock County,” Young said. “Hancock County had what they called cannel coal.”
Because cannel coal was reportedly cleaner-burning than other coals, according to legend, a load of coal was shipped to Queen Victoria in England.
While the Hancock County Museum has been closed to the public throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the museum is typically open 2-4 p.m. during the last Sunday of the month from April through October. A tentative opening date for the 2022 season is Sunday, April 24.
Young said the historical society and museum are in need of volunteers from the community.
“We are low on volunteers,” she said. “Right now, we don’t have a chairman of the museum board.”
For more information about the Hancock County Museum or to join the Hancock County Historical Society, call Patsy Young at 270-927-8721.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.