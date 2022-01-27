For Bluegrass Motorcycle Museum owner Jack Embry, sharing his collection of historic American motorcycles and memorabilia with the public is just another way to enjoy the machines he has loved for most of his life.

The museum, at 5608 US-231 in Hartford, includes about 25 motorcycles made between 1902 and 1971, and it’s open by appointment only.

Embry, 70, purchased his first motorcycle around 1966 when he was 15 years old. It took about two months of saving up money he earned by mowing lawns to purchase an old Harley-Davidson Hummer. The small 125cc motorcycles were manufactured between 1955 and 1959.

Standing amongst his collection of antique motorcycles manufactured by Harley-Davidson, Indian and some lesser-known American motorcycle manufacturers, Embry said his parents were less than thrilled with his initial purchase.

“We were a poor family, but I knew where this little Harley was at for $100,” Embry said. “Whenever I got the money together, I bought it, and they were disappointed.”

“I bought it from a relative, and they were disappointed with him, too.”

Eventually that love of motorcycles turned into a career, with Embry opening up his bike shop in 1985. He would do everything from motorcycle sales and service to restoration and custom work.

Then, he got bit by the antique motorcycle bug, and it has been with him ever since.

“I joined the Antique Motorcycle Club of America about 35 years ago and found out there was another branch of motorcycling that didn’t involve riding the same bike every day,” Embry said. “As I got older, I wanted my bikes to be older and different from the other thousands of bikes out there, so I found bikes that nobody else had.”

Perhaps the rarest motorcycle in his collection is also the oldest, a 1902 Hafelfinger.

“That is the only one known,” Embry said. “They were made in 1901-1902 in West Chester, Massachusetts.”

Embry was searching for a part for an old Ford when he ran across the Hafelfinger’s engine, and along with some other antique parts he was able to find and recreate, was able to restore the bike as an old board track racer painted dark blue.

Next to the Hafelfinger sits a 1906 Indian, its single-cylinder engine gleaming in the red frame. Embry began conditioning the 115-year-old leather toolbox on the bike while telling about its history.

“I found out that the early machines were such works of art,” he said. “They are all different, everybody was evolving, that I just kind of fell in love with them.”

Antique motorcycle memorabilia sits in display cases and is displayed on the walls of the museum, helping to tell the story of America’s love of the two-wheeled machines.

Embry said his favorite piece is a small gold-colored medallion in the shape of a frying pan. It is pinned to a vintage Harley-Davidson cap from the 1950s.

“If I could just have one thing out of this building right here, if everything had to go and I had one thing left, it would be this little medallion right here,” he said. “This frying pan from the Death Valley Motorcycle Run in 1962.”

The small piece of motorcycle history represents more than just the item itself, but the story behind it.

“Obviously, it came from Death Valley,” he said. “I found it in northern Ohio from a guy on the east coast, it had been around.

“When I look at that I think, ‘Who had that? Where were they from? Did they ride across country to go to Death Valley?’ ”

The most recent motorcycle in the collection is a 1971 Harley-Davidson Super Glide. Designed to look like a custom motorcycle right from the factory, the red-white-and-blue motorcycle with a “boat tail” rear fender failed to impress the public at the time.

“Then they took that boat tail off and put a sportster rear fender and seat on it and sold a million of them,” Embry said. “They were a flop at first, but that is what makes them a collector item today.”

His favorite motorcycle in his collection is a black 1948 Harley-Davidson panhead, ironically known as “Old Blue.”

“I have had it since 1978,” Embry said. “It is black, but its name is ‘Old Blue.’ It was blue for 20-something years, but one winter I decided I was going to do some chrome work and paint work, and ‘Old Blue’ became black.”

Now semi-retired, Embry said he was encouraged to start his own private museum several years ago by some other collectors. It also gave him an opportunity to properly display his collection for not only himself, but for fellow enthusiasts to enjoy.

“That is what this is about,” he said. “We are caretakers. We are just taking care of it until the next owner comes along, and I hope he is as good a caretaker as we try to be.”

To make an appointment to visit the Bluegrass Motorcycle Museum, call 270-298-7764.

Nathan Havenner, Messenger-Inquirer, nhavenner@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-228-2837