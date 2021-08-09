Preventative medicine is important at all ages, but especially for children in their developing years.
Board-certified family physician Dr. Nicole Akers said it is important for children and teens to receive annual wellness exams to catch any preventable health problems early on and to ensure children are up to date on vaccinations.
“Preventative health is very important,” she said. “Our goal … is to catch things early, things that tend to be preventative from getting worse … like developmental issues, behavioral issues and then obviously catching people up on their vaccines.”
This is especially important for children ages 12 and older, she said, because many parents may not realize their child still needs an annual wellness exam following required immunizations for middle school entrance.
Akers said, however, it is even more essential in those formative years.
“Kids are going through puberty, they’re going through a lot of life changes,” she said. “That’s also when we start talking about a healthy lifestyle and building healthy habits to take into your adult years. It’s a lot easier to catch bad habits early at that age rather than leaving it until those habits are already ingrained and a lot harder to change when you get older.”
As issues regarding mental health have come to the forefront lately and are receiving more awareness, she said it is important to check in on those things as well and to ensure adolescents have healthy coping habits for dealing with all of the changes occurring in their lives, such as progressing in school and changes in their own bodies as they are developing.
Additionally, she said it is important to keep children up to date with vaccinations, especially now with the COVID-19 pandemic.
When receiving a child wellness exam, Akers said children can expect to have their vitals taken as well as height and weight. Adolescents might also undergo a mental health screening.
Children and adolescents can also get up to date on vaccinations, and based on family history or any current complaints, there may be some labs involved.
Outside of that, she said, it is all about prevention.
“It’s talking about those preventative things like healthy eating, healthy sleeping habits, healthy physical activity habits, and then if there’s any mood problems or any behavioral disturbances that need to be addressed,” she said.
Receiving annual wellness exams also helps develop a trusting relationship between doctor and patient, according to Cece Robinson, OCH director of community relations.
“Well-child visits are a crucial opportunity for physicians to establish a family medicine home,” she said. “They build a rapport with their patients and they establish trust with both the guardians or parent and the child, so in the event that there is a serious illness, that rapport is already established.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
